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From Googlebook to Gemini in Chrome: Top 5 biggest announcements from Android Show 2026

Google revealed major updates for Android ahead of I/O 2026, including a new laptop category called Googlebook, Gemini intelligence for and a redesign of Android Auto. 

Aman Gupta
Updated13 May 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Google announced the future of Android on Tuesday
Google announced the future of Android on Tuesday
AI Quick Read

Google has made a number of big announcements about the future of Android. Ahead of its I/O 2026 event, Google unveiled the new innovations at the Android Show, where it confirmed a new laptop lineup, a “Gemini Intelligence” layer for Android devices, upgraded Android Auto, and new features in Chrome.

Here are the top 5 updates that the company announced at the Android Show:

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Gemini in Chrome:

After bringing Gemini to Windows and Mac versions of Chrome, Google is finally levelling up the Android version of the app.

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With the arrival of Google's AI assistant, users will be able to ask questions about webpages, summarise long articles, and get explanations for complex topics without leaving Chrome on Android.

The new Gemini features in Chrome will be powered by the Gemini 3.1 model. Google says Gemini will open in a bottom sheet inside Chrome and will also be able to interact with other Google apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Keep.

The company is also introducing “auto browse” on Android, which can automate tasks such as booking parking spots or updating recurring online orders.

The new Gemini features will be rolling out to select devices running Android 12 or higher in the US starting next month. Meanwhile, the auto browse feature will only be coming to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

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Googlebook:

The era of Chromebooks is coming to an end, with Google officially announcing its new laptop category during the Android Show called ‘Googlebook’.

As with most other Google products these days, the company says that Googlebook is built with ‘Gemini’s helpfulness at its core’.

The tech giant also confirmed that its new laptops will run on a UI that is a merger of Android and ChromeOS.

Among the headline features of Googlebook is something called a “Magic Pointer”, which turns the cursor into a contextual Gemini assistant capable of understanding on-screen content. Users can point at dates to create meetings or combine images to visualise layouts instantly.

Googlebook will also make it easier to access your phone from the laptop, with Google saying users will be able to view, search, or insert their phone’s files on their laptop without even transferring them.

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Google has partnered with OEMs like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to make the first Googlebooks.

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Gemini to make Android smarter

Google has announced Gemini Intelligence at the Android Show to evolve the popular mobile OS “from an operating system into an intelligence system”.

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Gemini is already the default AI assistant on Android phones and, with Gemini Intelligence, Google says the AI will be able to automate multi-step tasks across apps, like navigating food delivery and rideshare platforms, building shopping carts from grocery lists, searching travel bookings from brochures, and even automatically replying to messages using contextual information from Gmail, Calendar, and text messages.

Rambler AI in Gboard:

Google is introducing a Gemini-powered feature in Gboard called Rambler to turn speech into text while removing filler words and restructuring sentences automatically.

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The feature also supports multilingual conversations, allowing users to seamlessly switch between languages in a single message.

Android Auto gets major redesign

Android Auto is also getting a major redesign with Material 3 Expressive elements, customisable widgets, and the addition of 60fps full HD video playback for parked vehicles.

Google Maps is also getting support for Immersive Navigation, which will provide a vivid 3D view of buildings, traffic lights, and stop signs.

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The company is also integrating Gemini into Android Auto to handle tasks like ordering food or drafting contextual text replies while driving.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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