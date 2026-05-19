From iOS 27 to a glowing Siri makeover: Biggest reveals expected at Tim Cook's final WWDC as CEO

Apple has officially announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2026. One of Tim Cook's last events as CEO will run from June 8 through June 12, 2026, while bring together developers, creators, and students from around the world.

The invite for WWDC comes with the tagline ‘Coming bright up’ and the logo for the event has a glowing light effect which could very well be indication to the new Siri which Apple is expected to unveil at the event.

When is WWDC 2026?

As usual, WWDC will be held at Apple Park at the company's offices in Cupertino, California. The biggest software event of the year for Apple will kick off with a keynote address likely by CEO Tim Cook and should also likely include his successor John Ternus in the middle. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and visionOS 27.

The tech giant has sent select invites to select media, students, designers and over 1,000 developers to attend the event in-person at Apple Park. Meanwhile, rest of us will have to tune in to the live-stream which will be available on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel, with on-demand playback available after the end of live-stream.

Here are the timings for Apple keynote and Platforms State of the Union:

Event Date Time (PDT) India Time (IST) Apple Keynote June 8 10:00am 10:30pm Platforms State of the Union June 8 1:00pm 1:30am (June 9)

When will iOS 27 release? As mentioned above, WWDC will be the first time that latest versions of the iOS, iPadOS and other Apple ecosystems will come to the fore. Immediately after the keynote address, we should see the first developer beta of these operating systems being released by Apple.

Meanwhile, the iOS 27 public beta should arrive some time in July and the stable version of the operating system should come first via the new iPhone releases in September followed a few days later by the release to all the older iPhones.

What to expect from iOS 27?

An earlier report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that iOS 27 could follow the footsteps of Mac OS X Snow Leopard which had broguth subtle improvements instead of flashy upgrades. Similarly with iOS 27, APple could be focused on reducing bugs and improving the performance of the software. This could also include optimizing iOS 27 for iPhone Ultra or Fold for the rumoured 7.8-inch outer screen that would be akin to that of an iPad.

here are the top upgrades we expect from iOS 27:

Siri makeover:

Apple originally unveiled a revamped version of Siri back at WWDC 2024 but those features never arrived to users. This could change with iOS 27 where Apple has already signed an agreement with Google for Gemini to act as the brains behind Siri.

Apart from the already promised features, Apple is also said to be working on a lot of other improvements. This could include:

Siri inside Dynamic Island:

Siri could be in line for a fresh visual identity. Apple’s WWDC teaser has already sparked speculation, with many pointing to its glowing animation as a possible preview of Siri’s redesigned interface. Reports suggest Apple is internally testing a version of Siri integrated with Dynamic Island, potentially featuring a "Search or Ask" bar and animated cursor effects during interactions.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also suggested the visual glow shown in Apple's teaser may be tied to Siri's redesigned look.

More personal context awareness: One of the key capabilities Apple originally teased for Siri was better understanding of personal information, and that feature may finally arrive with iOS 27.

Siri is expected to gain deeper access across Apple's ecosystem, allowing it to understand details from emails, messages, notes and other personal data to deliver more context-aware responses.

Reports also suggest Siri may be also able to carry out tasks within apps, such as pulling specific information, surfacing news updates or handling searches automatically.

AI extensions support: Apple already allows Siri to hand complex questions over to ChatGPT, but that integration could soon become much broader.

A new "Extensions" system is reportedly in the works that could let users connect third-party AI services like Gemini or Claude.

Reports suggest Apple may create a dedicated App Store section for these integrations, potentially giving users more flexibility over which chatbot powers their experience while creating a new revenue source for the company.

Standalone Siri app: Apple may also move Siri closer to ChatGPT and Gemini-style experiences by introducing a dedicated chatbot app.

The app is expected to support features such as image and document uploads, chat history search, memory support along with an option to switch voice mode on or off.

Reports also suggest users could choose how long conversations are stored, with retention options similar to Messages including 30 days, one year or forever.

Visual Intelligence upgrades: Apple may also expand Visual Intelligence in iOS 27. Reports suggest the company is testing a dedicated AI-powered mode within the Camera app that could sit alongside Photo, Video and Portrait modes.

The feature could allow users to point their camera at an object or scene and ask questions powered by AI systems such as ChatGPT. Apple is also said to be experimenting with tools like direct Google reverse image search integration from within the camera interface.

Nutrition tracking: The Camera app could also pick up new health-focused features.

One of the additions reportedly in development would allow users to scan nutrition labels and automatically import dietary information into the Health app.