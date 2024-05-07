Mother's Day is near, making it a great time to surprise your mom with tech gifts. Check out the top five deals from Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2024 including Saregama Carvaan Mini, boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds, Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch, Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen, and Apple iPhone 13.

Mother's Day is approaching, and it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your mom with a thoughtful gift. This year, why not surprise her with the latest tech gadgets? Fortunately, today is the final day of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, offering fantastic deals on a variety of tech products. From smartphones and smartwatches to tablets and TVs, the sale has had something for everyone. To help you find the perfect gift for your mom without breaking the bank, we have curated a tech gift guide. Here are the top five deals available on Amazon: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saregama Carvaan Mini The Saregama Carvaan Mini music player speaker is currently priced at ₹2190.It comes with 351 pre-loaded evergreen Hindi songs, offering a vast collection for music enthusiasts. It features USB and Bluetooth modes, allowing you to play your own music collection with ease. Additionally, it includes FM/AM radio functionality, so you can tune in to your favorite stations. For personal listening or connecting to external speakers, there is a 3.5 mm audio jack. The Aux in port allows you to connect phones and other devices. This speaker is equipped with a rechargeable battery that can last up to five hours, and it can be charged conveniently with any Android charger.

boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds is up for grabs at ₹1599.It offers a playback time of 120 hours, with 24 hours of playback per charge. These earbuds are designed for clear voice calls, featuring 4 mics with ENx Technology to block unwanted noise and ensure clarity during calls. For gamers, the earbuds offer Beast Mode with a low latency of 60ms to minimize lag during gaming sessions. The earbuds utilize Bluetooth 5.2 technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch is priced at ₹1599.It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a premium 368x448 pixel resolution, offering an Always-On display and a peak brightness of 700 NITS. It provides a battery life of two days with Bluetooth calling (normal usage), and five days without Bluetooth calling and the Always-On display.

It supports notifications from social media channels like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, along with health tracking features such as SpO2, heart rate, and sleep tracking, as well as sports tracking.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen The Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen is selling on Amazon at ₹3,949.It is a smart speaker designed for voice control, enabling users to operate it even from a distance. Alexa, its virtual assistant, can speak both English and Hindi, with new features added automatically over time. The Echo Dot 4th Gen, which has a spherical design, offers improved bass performance compared to its predecessor, the Echo Dot 3rd Gen. This version includes an LED display that shows the time, outdoor temperature, or timers. Users can tap the top of the speaker to snooze alarms, and the light sensor adjusts the display's brightness automatically based on the time of day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iPhone 13 The Apple iPhone 13 is up for grabs at ₹48,499.It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a Cinematic mode that automatically adds a shallow depth of field and shifts focus in your videos. The phone boasts an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, supporting Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera also supports Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. At its core, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring fast performance for smooth operation and multitasking.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!