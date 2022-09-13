From Jio to Airtel, now, 30-day validity pre-paid recharge options available

According to the regulator, 30 days vouchers and renewable vouchers on the same date of every month are available on the websites of mobile operators and consumers can subscribe to them.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) states that all mobile operators have heeded its earlier directive that needed them to offer at least one plan voucher (PV), one special tariff voucher (STV) and one combo voucher (CV) with 30-days/monthly validity among their tariff offers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) states that all mobile operators have heeded its earlier directive that needed them to offer at least one plan voucher (PV), one special tariff voucher (STV) and one combo voucher (CV) with 30-days/monthly validity among their tariff offers.
According to the TRAI, 30 days vouchers and renewable vouchers on the same date of every month are available on the websites of mobile operators and consumers can subscribe to them.
According to the TRAI, 30 days vouchers and renewable vouchers on the same date of every month are available on the websites of mobile operators and consumers can subscribe to them.
To recall, earlier this year in January, the regulatory authority came out with amendments to the Telecommunications Tariff Order, mandating operators to offer 30 days voucher and monthly renewable prepaid plans. Moreover, it issued the order after receiving references from consumers expressing concerns regarding the tariff orders of 28 days’ validity by the telecom service providers, rather than tariff offerings having validity for 30 days or a month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, earlier this year in January, the regulatory authority came out with amendments to the Telecommunications Tariff Order, mandating operators to offer 30 days voucher and monthly renewable prepaid plans. Moreover, it issued the order after receiving references from consumers expressing concerns regarding the tariff orders of 28 days’ validity by the telecom service providers, rather than tariff offerings having validity for 30 days or a month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To implement the directive means that prepaid subscribers are also able to avail of postpaid-like billing cycles, where the bill generates every month, irrespective of the number of days in a month.
To implement the directive means that prepaid subscribers are also able to avail of postpaid-like billing cycles, where the bill generates every month, irrespective of the number of days in a month.
Prior to the TRAI order, the telecom companies were offering a majority of prepaid tariff packs with a validity period of 28/56/84 days. But consumers suggested that with the 28 day validity pack, touted as a monthly pack, they had to do 13 recharges in a year. If the recharge can be done on a monthly basis, only 12 recharges have to be done in a time span of a year.
Prior to the TRAI order, the telecom companies were offering a majority of prepaid tariff packs with a validity period of 28/56/84 days. But consumers suggested that with the 28 day validity pack, touted as a monthly pack, they had to do 13 recharges in a year. If the recharge can be done on a monthly basis, only 12 recharges have to be done in a time span of a year.
Here are top three plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi with 30 days validity:
Jio
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are top three plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi with 30 days validity:
Jio
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
₹296 plan: This plan offers free unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day with 30 days validity. It comes with 25GB of total data. Additionally, users get a free subscription to Jio apps-Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and JioCloud.
₹296 plan: This plan offers free unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day with 30 days validity. It comes with 25GB of total data. Additionally, users get a free subscription to Jio apps-Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and JioCloud.
₹301 plan: This plan offers 50GB of data for a validity of 30 days. Jio calls it Work From Home plan and it is categorised under data voucher. It does not offer any free unlimited calls or SMS services. But customers can get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription worth ₹149.
₹301 plan: This plan offers 50GB of data for a validity of 30 days. Jio calls it Work From Home plan and it is categorised under data voucher. It does not offer any free unlimited calls or SMS services. But customers can get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription worth ₹149.
₹241 plan: This plan offers 40GB of data for a validity of 30 days. Jio calls it Work From Home plan and it is categorised under data voucher. It does not offer any free unlimited calls or SMS services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
₹241 plan: This plan offers 40GB of data for a validity of 30 days. Jio calls it Work From Home plan and it is categorised under data voucher. It does not offer any free unlimited calls or SMS services.