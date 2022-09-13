From Jio to Airtel, now, 30-day validity pre-paid recharge options available

Prior to the TRAI order, the telecom companies were offering a majority of prepaid tariff packs with a validity period of 28/56/84 days. But consumers suggested that with the 28 day validity pack, touted as a monthly pack, they had to do 13 recharges in a year. If the recharge can be done on a monthly basis, only 12 recharges have to be done in a time span of a year.