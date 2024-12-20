WhatsApp introduces limited-time holiday features from December 20 to January 3, including NYE Calling Effects, Animated Reactions, and a New Year sticker pack to enhance festive user interactions. Users are encouraged to update their app to access these updates.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced the release of several limited-time features to mark the holiday season and New Year celebrations. These updates, available from 20 December to 3 January, aim to enhance user interactions during the festive period.

Among the notable additions is NYE Calling Effects, which allows users to make video calls more festive with themed backgrounds, filters, and effects tailored for the New Year. This feature aims to add a touch of celebration to virtual gatherings.

Another temporary update is Animated Reactions, which adds a confetti animation whenever a message reaction is sent or received. This visual enhancement offers a playful way to exchange holiday greetings.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced a New Year sticker pack, featuring curated designs and avatar stickers for users to share season's greetings or heartfelt messages creatively. The pack includes cheerful and themed options for the occasion.

These features are being rolled out globally and will be accessible to users for a limited time. WhatsApp has encouraged users to update their app to access the latest additions.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also rolled out a series of updates to its audio and video calling capabilities, aimed at improving user experience ahead of the festive season. The instant messaging platform shared details of the new features in a blog post, noting that users made over two billion calls on the app.

One of the notable updates enables users to choose specific participants when initiating a group call. This feature is particularly useful for organising surprise events or sharing details with select individuals while keeping others in the dark.

Building on features like night mode and basic video call effects introduced earlier this year, WhatsApp has now added a broader selection of effects. These include playful options like puppy ears, a karaoke microphone, and an underwater filter to make video calls more entertaining.