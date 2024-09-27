Apple is preparing for another major event in October, shortly after the release of the iPhone 16 series, with an emphasis on expanding its Mac lineup, according to recent reports from 9to5Mac. The tech giant is rumored to unveil new MacBook Pro models powered by the next-generation M4 chip, alongside a redesigned Mac mini and an updated iMac.

Meanwhile, other products such as the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are expected to debut in 2025. Additionally, Apple may also reveal refreshed versions of the standard iPad and iPad mini during the October event.

What to Expect from the Event

Mac Updates: M4 Chips Across Devices

One of the main highlights of the October gathering is expected to be the introduction of the M4 chip across multiple Mac devices. Both the MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac are rumored to retain their current designs, with performance improvements being the primary upgrade. However, the Mac mini is set to undergo a significant transformation.

The new model is expected to sport a more compact design resembling the Apple TV set-top box, which would make it less cumbersome for desk setups. Alongside the sleeker look, the Mac mini may eliminate traditional USB-A ports in favor of five USB-C ports, reflecting Apple's shift towards a more modern port lineup.

iPad Mini and Standard iPad Upgrades

In addition to the Macs, Apple is rumored to update the iPad mini and the standard iPad with improved chipsets. The iPad mini could receive the A18 chip, which debuted with the iPhone 16 series, as well as a new front-facing camera oriented for landscape use. It might also support the Apple Pencil Pro, adding more versatility for creative users. The standard iPad, entering its 11th generation, is likely to benefit from the A18 chip too, enabling it to offer enhanced performance and leverage new Apple Intelligence features.

Looking Ahead: 2025 Product Launches

Apple's shift to M4-powered Macs will nott stop this year. In early 2025, a new MacBook Air with the M4 chip is expected to hit the market, followed by updates to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro later in the year.

Upcoming iPhone SE 4 and Apple Watch SE

Looking further ahead, Apple is also planning a substantial redesign for its next iPhone SE. The budget-friendly model is expected to feature an OLED edge-to-edge display, removing the home button, and will reportedly resemble the iPhone 14. It is also likely to be powered by the A18 chip, bringing the same powerful AI features as its higher-end counterparts.

As for the Apple Watch SE, there are whispers of a new design that could feature an all-plastic build, potentially driving down production costs while still offering more advanced features than the current model.

While the focus remains on the Mac and iPad updates, there are also speculations that Apple could introduce new versions of the AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and HomePod in the near future. However, details on these products are still limited.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!