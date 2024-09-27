From MacBooks to iPads Mini: Is Apple gearing up for an October event? Here's what the report suggests
Apple's upcoming October event will likely showcase new MacBook Pro models with M4 chips, a revamped Mac mini, and updated iMacs. Additionally, the iPad mini and standard iPad are rumored to receive significant enhancements.
Apple is preparing for another major event in October, shortly after the release of the iPhone 16 series, with an emphasis on expanding its Mac lineup, according to recent reports from 9to5Mac. The tech giant is rumored to unveil new MacBook Pro models powered by the next-generation M4 chip, alongside a redesigned Mac mini and an updated iMac.