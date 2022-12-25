From metaverse to 5G: Tech that shaped 20225 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 10:52 PM IST
Rising from lows of crypto crash, the industry made innovations that changed the way we think
NEW DELHI : This year was a mixed bag for the tech industry. The crypto crash was both a big blow and wake-up call for investors and regulators. The first images captured by the James Webb space telescope gave us a glimpse of cosmic events such as the birth and death of stars. Claims of Google LaMDA becoming sentient and the buzz around the public release of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot called ChatGPT also created quite a stir. The metaverse, web3, and chip manufacturing also made the news. Here’s our pick of five such technologies that shaped 2022.