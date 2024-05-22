From New emojis to Music App upgrades: What all to expect from iOS 18 ahead of Apple's WWDC 2024
Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce a new batch of emoji aligned with Unicode 16, featuring unique designs like under-eye bags and a fingerprint. The integration into digital platforms will follow the approval by the Unicode Consortium, with an expected release after iOS 18 in March 2025.
Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new batch of emojis for its devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, in the near future. This update will align with the upcoming release of Unicode 16, which is currently in its beta review phase until July 2.