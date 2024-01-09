From Nvidia's new AI chips to LG's Transparent TV; Checkout the top 5 launches of CES 2024 so far
CES 2024, the biggest in-person tech event of the year, kicks off in Las Vegas on January 9 and will continue till January 12. A number of key announcements were made by companies like Nvidia, Samsung, Hyundai, LG and more.
CES 2024, the biggest in-person tech event of the year, kicks off in Las Vegas on January 9 and runs until January 12. Artificial intelligence is expected to play a major role at the show, with experts predicting a race to enable AI from a range of companies in industries from tech to automotive.