CES 2024, the biggest in-person tech event of the year, kicks off in Las Vegas on January 9 and runs until January 12. Artificial intelligence is expected to play a major role at the show, with experts predicting a race to enable AI from a range of companies in industries from tech to automotive.

Checkout the top products announced at CES 2023 so far:

1) Asus ROG Phone 8 series: Asus has unveiled its gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series at CES 2023, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphones feature a number of improvements from last year, including smaller bezels, IP68 water and dust protection, and lighter weight. Meanwhile, Asus has also reduced the battery capacity by 500 mAh compared to the last generation, but the company still claims the same battery backup as its predecessor.

2) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super series GPU: Nvidia announced its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER chip which is claimed to deliver more gaming and generative AI performance. The chipset wi deliver 1.4x faster performance while playing graphically intensive games while being 1.5x faster than the previous gen in generating videos with Stable Video Diffusion. The new chipset is priced at $999 and will be available from January 31 onwards.

3) ChatGPT coming to Volkswagen cars: German automaker Volkswagen announced at CES 2024 that it will add ChatGPT to its vehicles equipped with the IDA voice assistant. The ChatGPT integration with Volkswagen will go live in the second quarter of 2024 and will be available for the company's EV range, including the ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3 as well as the new Tiguan, Passat and Golf models. The new feature will first be available to users in Europe, while plans for the US are yet to be finalized.

4) LG unveils invisible TV: Consumer electronics giant LG unveiled what is touted to be the 'world's first wireless transparent OLED TV' at CES 2024. The 77-inch screen is almost invisible when turned off and the smart device also possesses the ability to switch between transparent and the traditional black background, reported AP.

In an ensuing blog post about the transparent TV, LG wrote, “LG's transparent OLED lets owners discover new forms of entertainment and use via its dual viewing experiences: transparent and opaque. The OLED T becomes a transparent digital canvas for showcasing artwork, videos or photos with the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. Content displayed on the transparent screen appears to float in air, yet simultaneously fuses with the surrounding space to create a compelling and atmospheric visual effect."

5) Samsung to bring AI to Hyundai cars: Samsung and Hyundai on Monday announced that they are collaborating in order to develop “Home-to-Car" and “Car-to-Home" services for all Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The companies plan to bring the SmartThings platform to supported cars which will allow users to set their car's ideal temperature, open and close windows and check their charging status.

Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Chanwoo Park while commenting about the new feature said, "This collaboration will enable communication from Home-to-Car and integrated home energy management services that are optimized for future lifestyles. By connecting the SmartThings platform with vehicles, we'll be able to significantly enhance the customer experience in both the home and the car."

