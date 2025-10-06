From OpenAI to Meta, firms channel billions into AI infrastructure as demand booms

(Adds AMD-OpenAI, Meta-CoreWeave)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AMD has agreed to supply artificial intelligence chips to OpenAI in a multi-year deal that would also give the ChatGPT creator the option to buy up to roughly 10% of the chipmaker, the latest in a dozen such investments and partnerships.

Larger chip rival Nvidia has also announced a plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, as appetite for systems powering AI surge on expectations that enterprises will integrate the technology into their products and services.

Here is a list of multi-billion dollar AI, cloud and chip deals signed recently:

NVIDIA AND OPENAI Nvidia is set to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply it with data center chips, in a deal giving the chipmaker a financial stake in OpenAI. OpenAI is already an important customer for Nvidia.

META AND COREWEAVE CoreWeave has signed a $14 billion agreement with Meta to supply computing power to the Facebook parent. NVIDIA AND INTEL Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel, giving it roughly 4% of the company after new shares are issued. ORACLE AND META Oracle is in talks with Meta for a multi-year cloud computing deal worth about $20 billion, underscoring the social media giant's drive to secure faster access to computing power. ORACLE AND OPENAI Oracle is reported to have signed one of the biggest cloud deals ever with OpenAI, under which the ChatGPT maker is expected to buy $300 billion in computing power from the company for about five years.

COREWEAVE AND NVIDIA CoreWeave signed a $6.3 billion initial order with backer Nvidia, a deal that guarantees that the AI chipmaker will purchase any cloud capacity not sold to customers.

NEBIUS GROUP AND MICROSOFT Nebius Group will provide Microsoft with GPU infrastructure capacity in a deal worth $17.4 billion over a five-year term. META AND GOOGLE Google struck a six-year cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth more than $10 billion, Reuters had reported in August. INTEL AND SOFTBANK GROUP Intel is getting a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group, making the Japanese tech investor one of the top-10 shareholders of the troubled U.S. chipmaker.

TESLA AND SAMSUNG Tesla signed a $16.5 billion deal to source chips from Samsung Electronics, with the EV maker's CEO Elon Musk, saying that the South Korean tech giant's new chip factory in Texas would make Tesla's next-generation AI6 chip.

META AND SCALE AI Meta took a 49% stake for about $14.3 billion in Scale AI and brought in its 28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang, to play a prominent role in the tech giant's artificial intelligence strategy. GOOGLE AND WINDSURF Google hired several key staff members from AI code generation startup Windsurf and will pay $2.4 billion in license fees as part of the deal to use some of Windsurf's technology under non-exclusive terms.

