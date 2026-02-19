From Paris to New Delhi, the push to ban teens from social media is going global
Sam Schechner , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Feb 2026, 09:39 am IST
Summary
Leaders in Europe and Asia look to block younger users from scrolling feeds, citing mental-health risks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
PARIS—Moves to bar younger teens from social media across Europe and Asia are going, well…viral.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story