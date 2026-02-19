From Paris to New Delhi, the push to ban teens from social media is going global

Instagram owner Meta Platforms and YouTube, owned by Alphabet unit Google, are currently defending themselves in a civil trial in California that focuses on the potential damage caused by social-media apps to teenage mental health. On Wednesday, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in sworn testimony, defended his company’s practices amid questions about his company’s efforts to secure more of its users’ time and attention. The CEO said Meta’s growth targets reflect an aim to give users something useful, not addict them, and that the company doesn’t seek to attract children as users.