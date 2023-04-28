From Pixel 7a to Realme 11 pro, here's a list of smartphones launching in May

The month of May is set to bring a slew of smartphone launches, with brands like Samsung, Realme, Google and OnePlus gearing up to announce new phones. While there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Google I/O 2023 event, which could see two new phones from the search giant, there are other high-profile launches planned for the coming month.

Smartphone launching in May 2023:

1) Pixel 7a:

Google's newest iteration to the pixel series could be launched on May 10 at the Google I/O 2023 event. Rumours suggest that the smartphone could come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 64 MP OIS camera backed by a Sony IMX787 lens. Pixel 7a is expected to come with a Tensor G2 chipset and 4,500 mAh battery.

2) Pixel Fold:

Another widely speculated launch from the Google I/O event is the Pixel Fold smartphone. It will be the first foldable smartphone from the search giant.

Reportedly, the smartphone could come with a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display. In terms of cameras, the Pixel Fold could come with a triple camera setup on the back and two punch-hole cameras for selfies.

3) Realme 11 Pro+ and 11 Pro:

Realme has confirmed that its 11 Pro series will be launched in India in the month of May. In terms of specifications, Realme 11 Pro is set to come with a 108MP rear camera and Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The smartphone could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and a 67W charger.

Meanwhile, Realme 11 Pro + could come with a Dimensity 7000-series chipset and a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. The smartphone could come with a 200MP primary camera sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

4) OnePlus Nord 3:

OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to launch in India at the end of May. The smartphone could come with 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G processor. Nord 3 is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charger, the smartphone could be priced somewhere around ₹30,000-40,000 in India.

5) Samsung Galaxy F54:

Samsung's latest mid-range smartphone Galaxy F54 is also expected to launch in the month of May. Reportedly, Galaxy F54 will come with a Exynos s5e8835 processor, 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and a 108 MP primary camera. the smartphone is rumoured to launch at around ₹23,000 in India.