From Pixel 7a to Realme 11 pro, here's a list of smartphones launching in May

From Pixel 7a to Realme 11 pro, here's a list of smartphones launching in May2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:11 PM IST
The month of May could witness a number of high-profile smartphone launches from the Google Pixel 7a to the OnePlus Nord 3. Here's a list of smartphones launching next month
The month of May is set to bring a slew of smartphone launches, with brands like Samsung, Realme, Google and OnePlus gearing up to announce new phones. While there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Google I/O 2023 event, which could see two new phones from the search giant, there are other high-profile launches planned for the coming month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×