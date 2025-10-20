From rangoli to Laxmi puja: 7 AI prompts to create stunning Diwali portraits using Gemini Nano Banana

This Diwali, a vibrant new trend is lighting up social media feeds - AI-generated portraits infused with festive charm. From Laxmi Puja to solo rangoli, people are turning their selfies into stunning AI portraits wearing ethnic dresses like sarees and kurta pyjama.

Advertisement

If you're wondering which tools and prompts to use for creating such Diwali-themed AI-portraits, we've got you covered.

In addition to popular AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini Nano Banana, you can try Leonardo AI, Midjourney and Ideogram to attain hyper-realistic festive images, along with the traditional touch.

7 Must-try AI portrait prompts to light up your Diwali 2025 feed

1. Family Fireworks Celebration Prompt: “An Indian family of four — parents and two children — celebrating Diwali outdoors in their courtyard, dressed in elegant traditional attire (silk saree, kurta-pajama, and sherwani), surrounded by glowing diyas and fairy lights. Fireworks sparkle in the night sky, marigold garlands hang across the gate, with a starry background, soft golden lighting, warm bokeh effect, cinematic realism.”

Advertisement

AI-generated portrait of a family using the Gemini Nano Banana.

2. Couple’s Festive Evening Prompt: “An Indian couple on their balcony decorated with diyas, lanterns, and fairy lights. The woman wears a red and gold saree, and the man is in a cream kurta-pyjama. Behind them, the city skyline glows with fireworks. They hold a plate of sweets together, gentle smiles, candlelight reflections on their faces, subtle depth of field, golden-hour ambience, cinematic portrait lens.”

Advertisement

3. Girl Creating a Colourful Rangoli Prompt: “A young Indian woman kneeling on a tiled veranda, wearing a bright yellow saree with traditional jewellery, creating an intricate multicoloured rangoli using flower petals and coloured powder. Surrounding her are rows of diyas, marigold garlands hanging on the doorframe, morning sunlight streaming in, shadows of leaves in the background, realistic textures, artistic detail.”

A rangoli-theme inspired AI portrait created using the Gemini app.

Advertisement

4. Laxmi Puja at Home Prompt: “A family of three performing Laxmi Puja in a beautifully decorated living room. Idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha are placed on a flower-covered altar, surrounded by diyas, incense smoke, and golden light. The family wears vibrant traditional attire; a plate with sweets, coins, and kalash sits nearby. Background glows with fairy lights and torans, warm and devotional mood.”

5. Kids Lighting Diyas Prompt: “Two cheerful Indian children lighting small diyas on a marble staircase, wearing colourful ethnic outfits — lehenga-choli and kurta-pajama. The air sparkles with floating lights and soft smoke from sparklers. Behind them, the home is decorated with lanterns, flower garlands, and fairy lights. Golden-hour lighting, shallow depth of field, dreamy festive tone.”

Advertisement

6. Friends’ Festive Gathering Prompt: “A group of six young Indian friends laughing and posing for a photo during their Diwali party. The setting is a terrace draped with string lights, hanging paper lanterns, and colourful decor. They hold trays of sweets and sparklers, dressed in Indo-western fusion attire. Background filled with city lights and light smoke from fireworks, captured in a cinematic candid frame.”

7. Diwali Night Market Magic Prompt: “A lively Indian bazaar at night during Diwali, glowing with lanterns and fairy lights. Crowds browse through stalls selling sweets, diyas, sarees, and jewellery. Shopkeepers smile as customers shop; smoke and sparkle from street fireworks add atmosphere. Rich colours — orange, red, and gold dominate — bokeh lights, cinematic perspective, high detail realism.”

Advertisement

An AI-generated portrait of an Indian market celebrating Diwali festivities.

Pro Tip: Add lighting cues like “golden glow” or “soft bokeh background” and camera styles such as “portrait lens” or “cinematic lighting” to make your AI images even more realistic.