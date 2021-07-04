Reliance Jio launched two major data plans last week and Airtel revealed an all-new Airtel Black plan which incorporates benefits from its different platforms. The largest telecom carriers have enhanced choices for the user with the help of these new offers.

Here we highlight the offers listed by Reliance and Airtel

Reliance Jio Emergency Data Loan

Reliance Jio prepaid users now have the choice to loan data. The new feature will allow users who exhaust their data plan to borrow a 1GB of data via the ₹11 data voucher offered by the telecom giant. The new facility will work like a “Recharge now, pay later" plan.

Steps to avail this new facility:

Open MyJio App and go to ‘menu’ on top left of the page

Select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services

Click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner

Select ‘Get emergency data’ option

Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit

Airtel Black

Bharti Airtel has announced a bundle of services to provide users a complete ecosystem of data. Under this new combo, Airtel is offering Fiber, DTH and Mobile plans under a single plan.

While using Airtel Black, a customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.

Here are some of the plans offered under Airtel Black bundle

All in one for ₹2099/Month

3 Mobile connection

1 Fiber connection

1 DTH connection

Fiber + Mobile for ₹1598/Month

2 Mobile connection

1 Fiber connection

DTH + MOBILE for ₹1349/Month

3 Mobile connection

1 DTH connection

DTH + MOBILE for ₹998/Month

2 Mobile connection

1 DTH connection

Airtel also offers customisation of plans

