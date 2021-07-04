Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >From Reliance Jio data loan, 3GB/day plan to Airtel combo pack, new offers launched last week

From Reliance Jio data loan, 3GB/day plan to Airtel combo pack, new offers launched last week

Premium
Reliance Jio prepaid users now have the choice to loan data
1 min read . 08:13 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The largest telecom carriers have enhanced choices for the average user with the help of these new offers

Reliance Jio launched two major data plans last week and Airtel revealed an all-new Airtel Black plan which incorporates benefits from its different platforms. The largest telecom carriers have enhanced choices for the user with the help of these new offers.

Reliance Jio launched two major data plans last week and Airtel revealed an all-new Airtel Black plan which incorporates benefits from its different platforms. The largest telecom carriers have enhanced choices for the user with the help of these new offers.

Here we highlight the offers listed by Reliance and Airtel

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Here we highlight the offers listed by Reliance and Airtel

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Reliance Jio Emergency Data Loan

Reliance Jio prepaid users now have the choice to loan data. The new feature will allow users who exhaust their data plan to borrow a 1GB of data via the 11 data voucher offered by the telecom giant. The new facility will work like a “Recharge now, pay later" plan.

Steps to avail this new facility:

  • Open MyJio App and go to ‘menu’ on top left of the page
  • Select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services
  • Click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner
  • Select ‘Get emergency data’ option
  • Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit

Airtel Black

Bharti Airtel has announced a bundle of services to provide users a complete ecosystem of data. Under this new combo, Airtel is offering Fiber, DTH and Mobile plans under a single plan.

While using Airtel Black, a customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.

`

Here are some of the plans offered under Airtel Black bundle

All in one for 2099/Month

  • 3 Mobile connection
  • 1 Fiber connection
  • 1 DTH connection

Fiber + Mobile for 1598/Month

  • 2 Mobile connection
  • 1 Fiber connection

DTH + MOBILE for 1349/Month

  • 3 Mobile connection
  • 1 DTH connection

DTH + MOBILE for 998/Month

  • 2 Mobile connection
  • 1 DTH connection

Airtel also offers customisation of plans

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!