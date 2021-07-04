From Reliance Jio data loan, 3GB/day plan to Airtel combo pack, new offers launched last week1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
- The largest telecom carriers have enhanced choices for the average user with the help of these new offers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reliance Jio launched two major data plans last week and Airtel revealed an all-new Airtel Black plan which incorporates benefits from its different platforms. The largest telecom carriers have enhanced choices for the user with the help of these new offers.
Reliance Jio launched two major data plans last week and Airtel revealed an all-new Airtel Black plan which incorporates benefits from its different platforms. The largest telecom carriers have enhanced choices for the user with the help of these new offers.
Here we highlight the offers listed by Reliance and Airtel
Here we highlight the offers listed by Reliance and Airtel
Reliance Jio Emergency Data Loan
Reliance Jio prepaid users now have the choice to loan data. The new feature will allow users who exhaust their data plan to borrow a 1GB of data via the ₹11 data voucher offered by the telecom giant. The new facility will work like a “Recharge now, pay later" plan.
Steps to avail this new facility:
Airtel Black
Bharti Airtel has announced a bundle of services to provide users a complete ecosystem of data. Under this new combo, Airtel is offering Fiber, DTH and Mobile plans under a single plan.
While using Airtel Black, a customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.`
Here are some of the plans offered under Airtel Black bundle
All in one for ₹2099/Month
Fiber + Mobile for ₹1598/Month
DTH + MOBILE for ₹1349/Month
DTH + MOBILE for ₹998/Month
Airtel also offers customisation of plans
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!