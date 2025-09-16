From sarees to vintage charm: 5 Must-try AI prompts for retro couple portraits with Gemini Nano Banana

The internet has a new obsession, Nano Banana Labs, powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash. Social media feeds are overflowing with dreamy, retro-inspired couple portraits that look straight out of the golden era, blending vintage aesthetics with Pinterest-style vibes. These AI-powered edits have quickly become the latest favourite for couples wanting timeless, cinematic memories.

Viral prompts for retro-style viral couple AI portraits If you have ever wished to transport yourself and your partner back to the romantic flair of the ’40s or ’50s, here is your guide to recreating those nostalgic frames.

On X, popular tech and lifestyle blogger @StyleListings shared some of the most viral couple prompts. She wrote: “Gemini Prompts for couples. Just upload your picture and copy-paste the prompt!”

Prompt 1: “Create a retro, vintage-inspired image — grainy yet bright — based on the reference picture. The girl should be draped in an off-white cotton saree with a red blouse, styled in a Pinterest-inspired aesthetic. Capture the essence of a ’90s movie baddie with dark brown hair, a windy romantic atmosphere, and dramatic contrasts. She should pose as if walking and glancing back, while the guy, dressed in an off-white kurta, holds her saree pallu. Place them against an old wooden door with moody, cinematic shadows.”

Prompt 2: “Create a retro, grainy yet bright portrait. The girl is draped in a red vintage-style saree with wavy curls, a small flower tucked into her hair, flying softly in the wind. The guy, in a white Chinese-collar kurta, holds her waist while gazing into her eyes. They stand against a plain wall, bathed in deep shadows and contrasts, creating a moody, romantic effect.”

Another X user, @ShreyaYadav___, shared her own set of viral prompts for couples:

Prompt 3: “Turn this photo into a retro, vintage-inspired image — grainy yet bright. The girl wears a black cotton saree with white leaf prints and a matching blouse, styled with a white flower in her hair. The guy wears a blue short kurta with white chinos. Set the scene on a wooden bench with flying maple leaves, where the girl is reading a book and the guy adjusts her hair while looking at her.”

Prompt 4: “Transform the photo into a retro, grainy but luminous portrait. The girl is dressed in a brown Pinterest-style saree with a flower tucked into her curls. The guy is in a suit. Place them against a solid wall with heavy shadows and dramatic contrasts to create a mysterious, cinematic vibe.”

Prompt 5: “Combine two photos into one. The girl stands in front while the boy hugs her from behind. Both face forward, set against a backdrop of flowering plants for a dreamy, romantic frame.”

Celebrity selfies go AI The AI photo craze is not stopping at vintage portraits. It has now moved on to selfies with celebrities.

Instagram user @_vinayshakya recently went viral after sharing an AI-generated selfie with none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, set against the backdrop of London’s iconic Big Ben. He even revealed the simple prompt behind the creation:

“App – Google Gemini. Prompt – Make this photo a selfie with Shahrukh Khan in London Big Ben.”

The post quickly caught attention and inspired others to try the trend themselves.

Joining in, Instagram creator @moms_littleworld22 shared her own AI-edited selfie with SRK — and even gave followers a step-by-step guide to replicate it: