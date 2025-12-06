From security camera to gaming hub: 6 Easy tricks to make your old smartphone genuinely useful again

Smartphones may get faster and shinier every year, but that doesn’t mean your previous device has to end up abandoned in a drawer. Even without a SIM card, an ageing iPhone or Android handset can still be surprisingly useful as long as it connects to Wi-Fi. According to PCMag, here are six practical and fun ways to put that spare device back to work.

Turn it into a DIY security camera An unused handset can double as a simple home-monitoring system. Install a security camera app on both your old and current phones, position the older device where you want the feed, and keep it plugged in. A basic car-style suction mount is often enough. You can then check the live stream from your main handset whenever you need reassurance.

Convert the old device into a wireless webcam No webcam for your PC or your laptop camera is acting up? Apps such as DroidCam, and Camo allow you to turn an old smartphone into a wireless webcam. Simply install the companion apps on your phone and computer, link them, and you are ready to join video calls with a surprisingly good picture.

Create a minimalist bedside alarm clock If you prefer a microphone-free bedroom, an old smartphone can become a simple, static alarm clock. Set up your alarms or download a dedicated clock app, pop the device on a stand, and leave it plugged in. iPhones running iOS 17 can even use StandBy Mode to display a clean, glanceable bedside layout on compatible models.

Keep it as a spare TV remote Streaming remotes are famously easy to misplace. Instead of paying for a replacement, install the appropriate remote app on your retired handset. Whether you use an Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, or even a live TV app like YouTube TV, a spare smartphone can save the day when the physical remote disappears.

A safe starter device for children If you are not ready to hand your child their own smartphone, repurpose an old one instead. Once locked down with the right parental controls and connected to Wi-Fi, it can be used for messaging, browsing, taking photos, and playing games. Add a sturdy case and screen protector, and you have a low-risk way for kids to learn responsible tech use.

Use it as a dedicated gaming machine A spare phone can make a handy gaming platform. Without concerns about filling up your main device, you can load it with mobile titles from the App Store, Google Play, Apple Arcade, or Netflix Games. Game streaming takes things further – services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, and console remote play let you stream full-scale games over Wi-Fi.

