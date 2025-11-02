From selfies to studio shots: Gemini Nano Banana sparks viral AI portrait trend - 7 Prompts to try

The latest internet obsession is here, and it is all about turning ordinary selfies into glossy, editorial-style portraits. Across social media, users are experimenting with Gemini Nano Banana, Google’s AI tool that transforms simple photos into professional-grade studio images complete with cinematic lighting and luxury aesthetics.

One X user, @ShreyaYadav_, has shared a viral prompt guide on Saturday, designed specifically for women looking to recreate business professional and high-fashion studio portraits. Her post, titled “Girl’s Modelling Pose Try for Looking Beautiful”, has quickly captured the attention of AI art enthusiasts and content creators.

What elements can users use for creating AI-portraits in Gemini? The Gemini Nano Banana model, known for its precision and visual realism, allows users to upload personal photos and apply text-based prompts to generate stylised portraits. The results mimic high-end photography, using techniques like three-point key lighting, matte backdrops, and editorial-grade retouching — all achieved through AI.

What began as an experimental trend has now evolved into a creative showcase, where users share their AI-powered portraits in suits, power poses, and sleek fashion editorials.

7 Viral prompts for women’s studio portraits In her post, ShreyaYadav_ outlined seven detailed prompts to guide users in transforming their selfies into studio-style portraits. Below are the viral prompts, preserved exactly as she shared them:

Prompt 1

A sophisticated woman (uploaded the pic for face reference) stands with one arm resting on a pedestal, wearing a deep blue satin suit with subtle black piping. The background is a jet-black gradient with cool blue studio lighting. Her gaze is direct, posture strong — pure fashion-magazine energy. Aspect ratio: 4:5 vertical.

Prompt 2

Seated slightly sideways on a velvet black chair, a woman (uploaded the pic for face reference) in a cream-white linen suit with gold buttons and strappy heels looks past the camera with soft confidence. Background: matte black, minimalist with one rim light accentuating her silhouette. Luxe, timeless mood. Aspect ratio: 4:5 vertical.

AI-generated studio-style portrait created using Gemini.

Prompt 3

A bold woman (uploaded the pic for face reference) stands mid-frame with arms crossed, wearing an emerald green tailored suit and statement earrings. The background is a deep navy gradient with green undertones. Lighting highlights her facial features sharply. Clean, editorial, commanding presence. Aspect ratio: 4:5 vertical.

AI-generated portrait using Gemini AI.

Prompt 4

A striking and stylish woman (use the uploaded image as face reference) sits confidently facing the camera on a sleek, deep teal chair. She wears a cold turquoise suit with subtle silver geometric accents, paired with white sneakers and minimal jewellery. The background is a dark charcoal gradient with soft studio lighting highlighting her silhouette. The mood is modern, powerful, and sophisticated with a clean, high-fashion editorial finish. Aspect ratio: 4:5 vertical.

Prompt 5

A confident uploaded woman sits on the floor in a metallic silver tailored suit, one knee up, one hand resting on her leg. The background is deep charcoal, with soft side lighting to create dimension and shine. The photo exudes futuristic luxury minimalism. Aspect ratio: 4:5 vertical.

Prompt 6

A poised woman (use uploaded image as face reference) sits like a lady boss on a modern acrylic chair, dressed in a crisp white oversized blazer and trousers. She wears metallic silver heels and minimal jewellery. The background is a deep charcoal gradient, softly lit to highlight her contours. Mood: “less is more” luxury editorial. Aspect ratio: 4:5 vertical.

Prompt 7

A chic woman (same face reference) leans slightly forward from a tall stool, wearing a blush pink power suit with structured shoulders and glossy texture. The dark graphite background has a faint pink reflection for contrast. Expression: confident yet relaxed. Sharp, glossy lighting. Aspect ratio: 4:5 vertical.