From smart fridges to AI robots: Here's everything expected to launch at CES 2024
In 2023, Meta, along with industry giants like Microsoft and Google, spearheaded the surge in generative artificial intelligence. As per HT Tech, these major players engaged in an AI arms race, unveiling their chatbots and other innovative tools. Anticipation is building for CES 2024, where numerous companies are poised to showcase their advancements in AI.