In 2023, Meta, along with industry giants like Microsoft and Google, spearheaded the surge in generative artificial intelligence. As per HT Tech, these major players engaged in an AI arms race, unveiling their chatbots and other innovative tools. Anticipation is building for CES 2024, where numerous companies are poised to showcase their advancements in AI.

Notably, Samsung is gearing up to showcase its AI-infused refrigerator, while LG is preparing to reveal its smart home AI. As the event kicks off on January 9 in Las Vegas, let us delve into the forthcoming AI revelations we can expect.

Samsung On December 27, in a notable announcement, Samsung disclosed its plan to debut the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub at CES 2024. This innovative appliance is equipped with AI-driven cameras inside the fridge, enabling it to assess available ingredients and suggest personalized recipes accordingly. Samsung asserts that it can recognize up to 33 distinct fresh food items using a predefined dataset derived from around one million food photographs. Additionally, the refrigerator can actively monitor the water filter status and issue alerts when a replacement is necessary.

LG Smart Home AI As per a report from Interesting Engineering, LG is set to feature its AI agent as the centerpiece of LG's Smart Home at the upcoming CES. This two-legged robot serves as an interactive assistant, boasting both voice and visual interfaces for user interaction. Beyond conversation capabilities, it adeptly manages a range of smart home appliances and IoT devices.

Notably, the robot also monitors environmental conditions in real-time, such as temperature and air quality. Envisioned as a robotic companion, it can navigate spaces, take charge of smart home functions, and even serve as a security guard for the household.

LG AI TV According to a report from Tom's Guide, LG is rumored to introduce a 98-inch QNED TV featuring AI-driven picture enhancements at CES 2024. The TV is said to be powered by an A8 AI processor, enabling it to employ deep learning for faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene, resulting in heightened texture and finer details. LG claims that the TV will offer an improved visual experience through precise HDR optimization, delivering three-dimensional picture quality.

Nvidia In a recent blog post, Nvidia disclosed its plans to showcase AI advancements at CES 2024, with a standout revelation being a generative AI. While specific details are scarce, some reports suggest that this could mark the debut of the company's inaugural AI chatbot. Additionally, Nvidia is set to conduct various sessions at the event, focusing on AI gaming, robotics, and enterprise tools powered by artificial intelligence.

