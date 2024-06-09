From Smart Replies to editing photos; Check out top AI features Siri may get with iOS 18 update
Siri in iOS 18 may control camera actions, segregate emails, and handle tasks in Photos app. Mail app to receive Smart Replies feature powered by Apple's large language model.
Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 is all set to be held on June 10 where the company is likely to unveil the next generation updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS and VisionOS. One of the most talked about changes this time around is the introduction of generative AI in many of the company's apps and services in order to significantly improve the user experience.