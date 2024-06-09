Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 is all set to be held on June 10 where the company is likely to unveil the next generation updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS and VisionOS. One of the most talked about changes this time around is the introduction of generative AI in many of the company's apps and services in order to significantly improve the user experience.

Earlier reports had indicated that Apple is looking to revamp its popular voice assistant Siri with the power of generative AI in order to make its responses more accurate and insightful.

A new leak by Apple Insider, however, has revealed that Apple is training Siri to understand more ‘natural language’ commands apart from the direct commands that voice assistant already understands. Apple is reportedly aiming to getting its AI used to the natural language, speech patterns, sentence structures and instructures that Siri is likely to receive from the end users.

In order to accomplish this task, Apple is testing Siri by adding some superfluous details along with task that user is trying to accomplish. For instance, apart from the direct commands like "Show me pictures of my cat,", Apple is also testing additional commands that involve the user wanting to setting up a blog or about them feeling lazy or nostalgic in some instances.

Moreover, the report also revealed a comprehensive list of all the first party Apple apps which will be compatible with Siri's new AI capabilities. The full list includes 18 Apple apps such as Camera, Books, Contacts, Mail, Safari, News and Voice Memos.

Top AI features Siri could get with iOS 18:

1) Control camera actions:

Siri may get the ability to capture pictures and videos in iOS 18 using voice commands. Reportedly, users will be able to ask Siri to switch between the front and the rear camera, toggle video recording, open the camera in a specific mode and set a timer.

2) Mail features:

Siri may finally get the ability of segregate emails into different catgories like Commerce, News, Promotions, Social, Transactions and more. The AI assistant will reportedly also get the ability to perform different actions within the mail app like identifying emails as junk, send and un-send emails, create drafts, block or mute a specific sender, unsubscribe from emails, generate summaries and more.

Moreover, the Mail app is also likely to get the Smart Replies features which could help users send an AI generated response to an email. The feature may be powered by Apple's own Ajax large language model (LLM) on-device, while more complicated tasks may use cloud based processing.

3) Photos app:

Siri is also likely to get the ability to handle a number of tasks within the Photos app oncluding editing, moving and hiding pictures, identifying objects, open specific pictures, add photos to albums, apply filters and more.

