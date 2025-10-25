From Studio smoke to golden hour: How to create stunning AI portraits with Google Gemini - 16 viral prompts

In an era where the line between photography and digital art is increasingly blurred, Google’s Gemini AI is changing the way users online capture their personal style. From the shadowy effect of studio smoke to the sun-drenched warmth of golden hour, the AI-driven tool allows users to turn everyday selfies into hyper-realistic, cinematic portraits. Recently, an X user named Shreya Yadav shared viral 16 AI prompts for the Nano Banana tool for men to create such studio-style portraits.

What is Google Gemini AI doing for portraits? Google Gemini AI uses advanced generative imaging technology to transform standard photos into editorial-quality visuals. Users can preserve their exact facial features, hairstyle, skin tone, and body identity while experimenting with a variety of cinematic settings, lighting, and composition styles. The result is a collection of visually striking portraits that look like they belong in high-end magazines or Hollywood studios.

Who can use these viral prompts? The 16 curated prompts are primarily tailored for men seeking sophisticated, cinematic looks in their photos. From casual urban fashion to luxurious, high-society vibes, each prompt is designed to enhance the subject’s personality and style. The prompts are perfect for models, social media influencers, or anyone wishing to elevate their personal imagery.

Where can you shoot your cinematic portraits? The prompts cover a wide range of imaginative and hyper-realistic locations:

Studio Scenes: Moody, smoke-filled studios with dramatic top-left lighting.

Luxury Settings: Leaning on Lamborghinis or adjusting high-end watches under low-key studio lighting.

Urban Outdoors: Misty forest paths, abandoned ponds, or colourful urban backdrops.

Golden Hour Landscapes: Forest rivers, skyscraper edges, and sunlit mountaintops.

Futuristic or Creative Scenes: Oversized iPhone screens, 3D Google Maps, or miniature figurines in travel-themed rooms.

How to create viral AI-powered Studio style portraits for men using Gemini Users simply upload their photo to the Google Gemini AI app and select from one of the 16 prompts by Shreya Yadav. The AI then generates the image based on the prompt’s detailed instructions, from lighting and outfit styling to environmental effects like smoke, mist, or reflections. The process is fast, intuitive, and produces results suitable for professional portfolios or social media sharing.

Here are 16 viral prompts to create viral Studio-style portraits for men 1. Generate a hyper-realistic cinematic editorial portrait of the uploaded person (preserve exact real face, hairstyle, skin tone, and body identity no changes). Scene: dark moody studio with thick smoke drifting low across the floor, adding depth and mystery. Lighting: single dramatic beam from top-left, creating strong chiaroscuro shadows, with rim light outlining suit textures and jawline. Composition: two versions of the same person.

2. Make my photo Overhead high angle 3:4 full-body shot of a man lying relaxed on the hood of an orange Lamborghini Urus in a dim basement garage. Wearing a crisp white open collar shirt, brown trousers, polished shoes, and a leather strap watch. Tattoo visible on forearm. Soft sunbeam lighting with natural reflections on car, cinematic warm colour grading, shallow depth of field, creamy bokeh, hyper-realistic 8K detail, billionaire vibe.

3. Ultra HD 8K Photorealistic ultra HD 8K portrait of a well-groomed man with dark hair and a full beard in a perfectly tailored black three-piece suit, white dress shirt, black silk tie and white pocket square, wearing matte black sunglasses and adjusting a luxury wristwatch with both hands. Low-key studio lighting from the subject's right creating dramatic Rembrandt shadows and a crisp cast shadow on a neutral wall.

5. Hyper-realistic urban fashion portrait of a young man sitting in a stylized pose, with a low angle emphasizing his sneakers. He wears an oversized light-toned athletic outfit, featuring a hoodie and a voluminous plush jacket. The sneakers have a modern design, white with vibrant purple details, creating a striking contrast against a vivid Butter Yellow (#F6D860) background. The setting is minimalist, with a solid yellow backdrop that highlights the figures.

6. A cinematic ultrawide, low-angle shot of a young man standing in the same outdoor setting. The man is leaning casually against a tall weathered concrete gate, surrounded by lush green branches and barbed wire above. The ground is wet, reflecting the rainy and misty atmosphere. A man wearing a white open rolledup sleeve cargo shirt and black baggy cargo pant. Keep the misty forest pathway in the background with a dreamy, moody atmosphere.

7. Hyper-realistic low-angle full-body shot of a tired young man (25-28) sitting on abandoned pond stairs under a banyan tree at morning light. He runs a hand through his hair, wearing an oversized light blue shirt, white tee, baggy basketball pants, rugged sports watch, and Converse sneakers. Sharp focus, shallow depth of field with creamy bokeh, natural soft lighting, cinematic colour grading for a moody, detailed 8K look.

AI-generated portrait for man created using Gemini AI.

8. Hands in Pockets - Relaxed Authority A hyper-realistic cinematic editorial portrait of the uploaded person (preserve face 100%). He stands tall in a dark moody studio, surrounded by soft drifting smoke under a dramatic spotlight. Outfit: Fit slate-black luxury suit with fit-leg trousers, paired with a slightly unbuttoned white silk shirt. Both hands tucked casually in pockets, shoulders relaxed, confident expression, head tilted slightly upward.

9. Hyper-realistic 3:4 vertical of myself leaning on a banyan tree by a mountain river at golden hour. Warm sunlight filters through dense forest, soft sunbeams on water. I hold a book, tousled curls, face same as a pic wearing a black t-shirt, baggy jeans, Converse, rugged watch. Sharp 85mm lens focus, creamy bokeh with wildflowers and butterflies.

10. Create a sleek, modern photo of image (based on the uploaded reference), standing confidently on a giant iPhone 16 screen. The screen displays a Spotify playlist featuring the song “NOAH MENUNGGUMU.“ She’s wearing 2025 AirPods Max, an oversized white hoodie-style shirt, black shorts, and crisp white Air Jordans. The scene is shot from a high top-down angle to highlight the massive scale of the phone. The vibe is minimal, stylish, and futuristic.

11. Convert this image into a Fine black and white photography of a handsome young man (take reference face as uploaded image face) with dark, his head tilted back in a moment of intense creative thought or ecstasy. He is wearing an open, loose white collared shirt, standing in a dimly lit study filled with stacks of books and papers. The image is captured with a slow shutter speed, creating dramatic horizontal motion blur that streaks the background and the edges of his form.

12. Cinematic low-light portrait of a young man in a black puffer jacket over a grey hoodie, standing motionless under a soft amber spotlight. The glow grazes his glasses and hair while the surrounding darkness swallows the rest, creating a mood of quiet introspection.

13. Create a giant hyper-realistic statue based on the given photo, keeping the original face exactly the same without changes. The statue stands tall in the middle of a roundabout in Kolkata, near a famous historical landmark like the Howrah Bridge. The statue is still under construction, surrounded by scaffolding, with many construction workers in yellow helmets and orange vests climbing, welding, and working on it. Parts of the statue's body are still exposed metal framework.

14. A highly realistic-cinematic image (based on uploaded face and clothing photos), (the scooter in the image) taken from a dynamic aerial oblique angle, the rider is shown above an unreal ground that transforms into a 3D Google Maps navigation of Bangladesh's roads lanes, main roads, flyovers and winding paths.

15. A 1/7 scale figurine of the man (from uploaded photo) standing on top of an open travel backpack on a desk. The real-life man carefully positions the figurine while packing travel gear around it. Background shows maps, a globe, and a cozy travel-themed room.

AI-generated portrait of man created using Nano Banana tool.