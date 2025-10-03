Ulaa browser rivals Google Chrome with Smart Tabs, Ad Blocker, Password Manager and more | Key features explained

Indian software company Zoho has seen its web browser, Ulaa, rise to the top of Apple’s App Store charts. The browser is described as “privacy-first” and aims to compete with well-known players like Google Chrome, Apple Safari, and Microsoft Edge.

Ulaa’s fast rise is similar to Zoho’s messaging app Arattai, which earlier gained attention as a homegrown alternative to WhatsApp. Both cases show how Indian-made apps are now competing with global technology giants.

Key features of Ulaa Browser The Ulaa browser works on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux. Through its Ulaa Sync option, users can carry bookmarks, saved passwords, browsing history and other settings across devices. This feature, however, requires logging in with a Zoho account.

Tabs and Organisation Ulaa helps users manage multiple tabs through its Tabs Manager, which allows pinning, pausing and saving important pages. Its Smart Grouping feature automatically organises open tabs into sets, making it easier to find the right page and reducing memory usage on devices.

Cross-Device Sync With Ulaa Sync, browsing data such as passwords, bookmarks, search history and settings can be accessed across different devices. This feature requires users to log in with a Zoho account, but it enables a continuous experience between mobile and desktop platforms.

Ad Blocking and Security A central part of Ulaa is its built-in ad blocker, which prevents trackers from collecting data and blocks pop-ups, deceptive adverts, fingerprinting, and malware. The browser support page claims the aim is to create a safer browsing environment without relying on third-party extensions.

Password and Bookmark Management The browser includes its own password manager, allowing users to save, edit and autofill login details. A Bookmarks Manager makes it possible to import, export and organise favourite websites quickly.

Screen Capture and Extensions Another built-in tool is screen capture, which allows users to take full-page or partial screenshots. Annotations such as text, arrows or shapes can be added directly within the browser. Ulaa also supports most Chrome extensions, giving users the option to customise their browsing with familiar add-ons.