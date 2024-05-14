OpenAI released its latest GPT-4o language model at its Spring Update event on Monday. The Sam Altman-led company has said that GPT-4o is a step towards human centric communication. The new model has multimodal capabilities and can make conversations across audio, vision and text in real time.

Also Read | OpenAI unveils GPT-4o, a faster, more efficient and smarter AI platform: All you need to know

GPT-4o vs GPT-4 Turbo:

GPT-4o is said to match the performance of GPT-4 Turbo in English language text, OpenAI's last flagship model unveiled last year, while offering significant improvements in non-English languages. Moreover, GPT-4o has a more wider advantage over its predecessor when it comes to understanding vision and audio inputs.

Also Read | OpenAI Unveils GPT-4o: Here's how the Internet reacted to the AI conversation

Top 5 use cases of GPT-4o:

1) Interacting with AI:

OpenAI President Greg Brockman showcased in a video on Monday how two GPT-4o AI's are capable to having a conversation in real time. Brockman set to AI's side by side and provided one of them with vision permission while the other AI relied solely on its companion for knowing everything about the surroundings in the room.

2) Customer service use cases:

OpenAI showcased how ChatGPT powered by GPT-4o can now help handling a lot of issues for users. In a video shared by OpenAI, ChatGPT tried to have a conversation with a (fake) Apple customer service agent regarding returning a defective iPhone.

3) Interview Preparation:

Ever since the rollout of ChatGPT in late 2022, users have been swamping the chatbot with ways to help them prepare for an upcoming exam or an interview. Now, ChatGPT can even share inputs about a user's look and if it would be apt for an interview.

4) Suggest games:

ChatGPT can now share what games a family can play in their spare time while also acting as a referee. In a video shared by OpenAI, two people can bee sen playing a game of rock, paper and scissor while the AI chatbot decides who won or lost in each round.

5) Help people with disabilities:

OpenAI via its partnership with BeMyEye revealed that GPT-4o can be used in order to help people with visual disabilities navigate through the world. The video showcases a person asking ChatGPT for what it can see in front of him and even with help in catching a taxi.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!