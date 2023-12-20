From text to tracks: Microsoft Copilot and Suno partner for a creating AI music composition
Microsoft announces collaboration with Suno to integrate AI-based music creation into Copilot, allowing users to effortlessly generate personalized songs through straightforward prompts.
Microsoft Copilot has introduced an exciting collaboration with Suno, an AI music creation platform, enabling Copilot to generate AI-composed songs based on straightforward text prompts. This innovative extension brings multimodal capabilities to the AI chatbot, expanding its repertoire to include music composition. Users can now leverage Microsoft Edge to craft personalized songs and customize them to suit their preferences.