Microsoft Copilot has introduced an exciting collaboration with Suno, an AI music creation platform, enabling Copilot to generate AI-composed songs based on straightforward text prompts. This innovative extension brings multimodal capabilities to the AI chatbot, expanding its repertoire to include music composition. Users can now leverage Microsoft Edge to craft personalized songs and customize them to suit their preferences.

In its Bing blog post, Microsoft has revealed a new feature and expressed enthusiasm, announcing a collaboration with Suno, a prominent player in AI-based music creation. The partnership aims to integrate Suno's capabilities into Microsoft Copilot, allowing individuals, irrespective of their musical expertise, to effortlessly generate entertaining, witty, and personalized songs through straightforward prompts.

Suno is recognized for producing various types of songs, encompassing lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices, all initiated by uncomplicated prompts.

To activate the Suno extension for AI song creation, users need to follow a straightforward process. Below are the steps to enable the extension:

Open the Microsoft Edge browser, as this feature is integrated into the browser and cannot be accessed directly through the search engine.

Once the browser is open, navigate to Copilot.Microsoft.com.

Log in to your Microsoft account, ensuring that Copilot is enabled for the account.

On the Copilot homepage, locate the right side where you'll find two options - Recent activity and Plugins. These options are positioned to the left of your name on the far right.

Click on Plugins, and then scroll down to locate Suno. Adjacent to Suno, you should find a toggle button. Click on the toggle button to enable the Suno extension.

That concludes the process of enabling the Suno extension and incorporating the ability into Copilot for AI song creation. After generating a song, users can share it on social media platforms to distribute it among friends and family.

“We believe that this partnership will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone. This experience will begin rolling out to users starting today, ramping up in the coming weeks. We can't wait to see (and hear!) what you create," adds the post.

Crafting prompts for music creation can be challenging, given the distinction from querying an AI chatbot or instructing it to generate visual content. However, Microsoft assures users that no singing, instrument-playing, or musical notation skills are necessary for song creation. To initiate the process, consider the following prompts:

Craft a pop song depicting family adventures.

Write a song about dogs, inspired by The Weeknd's style.

Produce a trance track narrating the life of a working individual from their smartphone's perspective.

Generate a chorus featuring auto-tuned vocals for a melodious rap piece.

Create a dynamic guitar riff setting the mood for a rock anthem.

