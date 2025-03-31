From the M6 iPad Pro to the M5 MacBook Air: Here’s what Mark Gurman says Apple is working on

Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly in the early stages of developing new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models featuring its next-generation chips.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has started working on some upcoming devices, including an iPad Pro with an M6 chip, an Apple-designed 5G modem, an entry-level iPad and MacBook Air models equipped with an M5 chip.

Expected release dates for iPad Pro models Apple is reportedly targeting 2027 for the release of iPad Pro models featuring its in-house 5G modem, which is expected to be the C2 modem. This marks a significant shift from the current cellular iPad Pro models that utilise Qualcomm modems. The company recently introduced its first proprietary modem, the C1, in the iPhone 16e, which launched last month.

Advertisement

Apple's iPad Pro series typically follows an 18-month upgrade cycle. With the latest models having been released in May 2024 and a refresh expected in October 2025 with the M5 chip, the projected 2027 launch for the M6-equipped models aligns with this pattern, reported MacRumors.

While Gurman did not specify an exact timeline for the new entry-level iPad and MacBook Air, it is widely expected that these devices could arrive in 2026. However, beyond the upgraded chips, no other major changes have been rumoured for these devices at this stage.

Apple’s efforts to develop its own modem technology reflect the company’s broader strategy of reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and gaining greater control over its hardware ecosystem. If the transition to an Apple-designed modem in the iPad Pro proves successful, similar advancements could be expected across its wider product range in the future.

Advertisement

For now, Apple enthusiasts will have to wait for further announcements to see how these developments unfold in the coming years.