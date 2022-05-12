Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / News /  Frustrated with Whatsapp chat? This feature will help you manage your conversation list better. 3 points

Frustrated with Whatsapp chat? This feature will help you manage your conversation list better. 3 points

If you are a heavy WhatsApp user, the new filters will help you manage your conversation list in a much more simple way.
1 min read . 04:16 PM IST Livemint

  • Whatsapp said that it is currently working on bringing chat filters to its platform that will further filter out chats based on unread messages

WhatsApp will soon launch a unique feature to make managing your conversations easier. The company said that it is currently working on bringing chat filters to its platform that will further filter out chats based on unread messages, from contacts not in your phonebook, saved numbers, and groups.

The feature is already a part of WhatsApp Business, and now the company is now planning to introduce the same feature to regular non-business users, WABetaInfo said. 

If you are a heavy WhatsApp user, the new filters will help you manage your conversation list in a much more simple way.

Here is all that you need to know about the new feature: 

  • The filter button will be visible in the top app bar, from where you'll be able to refine which chats are shown as per your preference.
  • For WhatsApp Business users, the filter toggle only shows up when they use the search bar. But, for regular users, the button should always be visible. 
  • WABetaInfo also said, the new feature will be functional in WhatsApp's desktop app, Android and iOS apps.  

WhatsApp has historically been slow to make new additions to its platform and offered a barebones messaging experience. And going by this habit of testing new features for an extended period of time, don't expect the feature to arrive anytime soon.

For now, though, you need to wait until WhatsApp gets around to rolling out this feature to its beta users.

 

 