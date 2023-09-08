G20 Summit: World Bank report proposes tech-driven financial inclusion

G20 Summit: World Bank report proposes tech-driven financial inclusion2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:02 PM IST
The report, crafted with the help of finance ministry and the RBI, champions the voluntary uptake of digital public infrastructure to spur financial inclusion.
New Delhi: The World Bank has advocated for a technology-led public infrastructure, inspired by models developed by nations such as India, Singapore, and Brazil. This infrastructure is envisioned to assist governments in achieving financial inclusion and bolstering programmes in health, education, and sustainability.