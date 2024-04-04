Galaxy S25 leak: Samsung to integrate Google's TPU for enhanced AI capabilities, report
Samsung is rumored to collaborate with Google for its Galaxy S25 series, integrating Google's TPU for enhanced AI capabilities.
In a strategic move aimed at enhancing the AI capabilities of its premium smartphones, Samsung appears to be gearing up for a significant collaboration with tech giant Google for its upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Speculations have emerged suggesting that the South Korean tech giant is looking to integrate Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) into its flagship devices to bolster their AI functionalities.