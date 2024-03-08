Galaxy S25 Series leaks: Rumours surface about chipset; will Samsung ditch Qualcomm Snapdragon for Exynos?
Samsung may reportedly exclusively use its in-house Exynos chipset in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, abandoning Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The leak, while speculative, suggests a shift in Samsung's flagship smartphone strategy.
In a recent leak, it has been suggested that Samsung is considering a major shift in its flagship smartphone lineup with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. The South Korean tech giant, known for its innovative features and cutting-edge technology, may reportedly abandon the use of Qualcomm Snapdragon processors entirely in favor of its in-house Exynos chipset.