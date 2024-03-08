In a recent leak, it has been suggested that Samsung is considering a major shift in its flagship smartphone lineup with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. The South Korean tech giant, known for its innovative features and cutting-edge technology, may reportedly abandon the use of Qualcomm Snapdragon processors entirely in favor of its in-house Exynos chipset.

The leak, originating from a post by Connor on X, hinted at the possibility of the Galaxy S25 series being powered exclusively by the Exynos chipset. While the source emphasized that this information is speculative and not from their primary source, it has sparked discussions and curiosity among tech enthusiasts.

If the rumor holds true, this move would mark a departure from the recent Galaxy S24 series, which saw the integration of both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and the Exynos 2400 chipset. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, featured a dual-chipset approach, using the Snapdragon processor in the US, Canada, and China, and the Exynos chipset in other markets, including India.

According to the leak, the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset might find its place exclusively in Samsung's Galaxy Z-series, leaving the entire S-series lineup to be powered by the Exynos processor.

It is important to note that these details are based on early speculation and a single unconfirmed source. The leaker acknowledged the speculative nature of the information, stating, "Just a rumor I heard...not my source." Given that the Galaxy S25 is nearly a year away from its expected launch, these details might be subject to change as the device progresses through its development stages.

Meanwhile, in a move that delights smartphone enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G has undergone a significant price reduction on Amazon, now available at an enticing Rs. 64,999, instead of its original price Rs. 89,999. This substantial 28 percent discount opens up an excellent opportunity for users to upgrade to a premium device.

