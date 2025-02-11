The Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 both feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but Samsung carries a pricing premium. Here's how they compare.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 are two of the top flagship smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite that you can consider in the Indian market, especially within the ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 price bracket. Both phones feature triple-camera setups and share more similarities than one might expect. However, they offer different experiences and cater to different audiences. Here's what both phones bring to the table.

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Performance and Battery Life When it comes to performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 appears slightly ahead on paper, thanks to its custom chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which is a slightly overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, comes with the standard version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Both phones are paired with 12GB of RAM, but the OnePlus 13 offers an option of up to 24GB RAM.

That said, we recommend purchasing the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for the best value.

In terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S25 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, has a much larger 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13: Display and Build Quality The two phones have very different display configurations. The Galaxy S25 features a compact 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, a pixel density of 416 PPI, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The OnePlus 13, in contrast, sports a much larger 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It also has a sharper resolution, offering 510 PPI. Both phones support an always-on display.

In terms of build quality, both feature a glass construction with flat sides, a flat back, and a flat display. However, the Galaxy S25 comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, while the OnePlus 13 offers a dual rating—IP68 and IP69. The weight difference is also significant, with the Galaxy S25 weighing 162g, whereas the OnePlus 13 comes in at 210g.

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S25: Cameras Both phones feature triple-camera setups, but the OnePlus 13 benefits from Hasselblad tuning.

Galaxy S25: 50MP main sensor, 10MP 3x optical zoom camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 1080p slow-motion at 240fps.

OnePlus 13: 50MP main wide camera, 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, and 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

For selfies, the Galaxy S25 comes with a 12MP front camera, while the OnePlus 13 offers a 32MP shooter.

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S25: Software and More The software experience differs between the two. The Galaxy S25 runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15, while the OnePlus 13 comes with OxygenOS 15.

Software support also varies:

Galaxy S25: Seven years of OS upgrades, in line with the Pixel 9 series.

OnePlus 13: Four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

Both phones support ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, ensuring quick and reliable unlocking.

OnePlus 13 vs Galaxy S25: Price The Galaxy S25 is the more expensive option, starting at ₹80,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, is priced at ₹69,999 for the same configuration.

It must be noted that both phones come down in price after applying bank offers, with S25 being available for around ₹70,999 and the OnePlus 13 coming in at ₹64,999. Now, OnePlus 13 certainly offers better value, but if you value software support, the Samsung brand name, and Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S25 could be worth it.