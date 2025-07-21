Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic go on sale in India: Check price, variants and offers

Samsung has officially launched its Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches in India, alongside its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on 9 July. The wearables are now available for pre-order via the company’s India website, with prices starting at ₹32,999.

Pricing and availability The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in two case sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm Bluetooth-only version is priced at ₹32,999, while the LTE model costs ₹36,999. The 44mm variant is set at ₹35,999 for Bluetooth and ₹39,999 for LTE.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, featuring a stainless steel frame and available only in a 46mm dial size, is priced at ₹46,999 for the Bluetooth model and ₹50,999 for the LTE variant.

Customers pre-booking the smartwatch series by 24 July can access cashback or upgrade bonuses of up to ₹12,000. Those bundling the watch with a Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series smartphone can receive multi-buy offers valued up to ₹15,000. Additionally, buyers can opt for no-cost EMI schemes extending up to 18 months through select banks.

Colour options include Graphite and Silver for the regular Galaxy Watch 8, while the Classic edition is offered in Black and White finishes.

Specifications and features All models feature Super AMOLED panels with Sapphire Crystal protection, boasting a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a pixel density of 327ppi. The 40mm and Classic versions offer a 1.34-inch display with a 438x438 pixels resolution, while the 44mm model comes with a larger 1.47-inch screen and 480x480 resolution.

Built for durability, the smartwatches carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and meet MIL-STD-810H standards. The regular Galaxy Watch 8 is made with an aluminium case, while the Classic variant sports a stainless steel chassis.

Under the hood, the wearables are powered by Samsung’s Exynos W1000 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. The Galaxy Watch 8 comes with 32GB of internal storage, whereas the Classic version doubles it to 64GB. They ship with the latest One UI 8 Watch interface.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold tipped to launch by end of 2025 with 9.96-Inch display

Health-focused features include heart rate tracking, ECG support, stress management, sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring, fall detection, body composition analysis, and Samsung’s new AGES Index monitoring.

In terms of battery, the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 house 325mAh and 435mAh batteries respectively, while the Classic variant includes a 445mAh unit.