Subscribe

Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic go on sale in India: Check price, variants and offers

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic in India on July 9, priced from 32,999. Pre-orders offer cashback and multi-buy discounts. Both models feature Super AMOLED displays, IP68 rating, and various health monitoring capabilities. Shipments start later this month.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Published21 Jul 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Samsung has officially launched its Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches in India, alongside its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on 9 July.
Samsung has officially launched its Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches in India, alongside its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on 9 July.(Samsung)

Samsung has officially launched its Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches in India, alongside its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on 9 July. The wearables are now available for pre-order via the company’s India website, with prices starting at 32,999.

Advertisement

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in two case sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm Bluetooth-only version is priced at 32,999, while the LTE model costs 36,999. The 44mm variant is set at 35,999 for Bluetooth and 39,999 for LTE.

You may be interested in

33% OFF

OBOE Silicone Strap Threadline Band 'COMPATIBLE WITH' Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm 44mm/Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Orange) [WATCH NOT INCLUDED]

  • OBOE Silicone Strap Threadline Band 'COMPATIBLE WITH' Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm 44mm/Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Orange) [WATCH NOT INCLUDED]

₹999

₹1499

Get This

33% OFF

OBOE Silicone Strap Threadline Band 'COMPATIBLE WITH' Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm 44mm/Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Green) [WATCH NOT INCLUDED]

  • OBOE Silicone Strap Threadline Band 'COMPATIBLE WITH' Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm 44mm/Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Green) [WATCH NOT INCLUDED]

₹999

₹1499

Get This

27% OFF

VEMIGON Rugged No Gap Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 6 5 4 Bands 44mm 40mm/Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm 43mm/Watch 5 Pro 45mm/Watch 4 Classic 46mm 42mm, Silicone Replacement Sport Loop

  • VEMIGON Rugged No Gap Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 6 5 4 Bands 44mm 40mm/Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm 43mm/Watch 5 Pro 45mm/Watch 4 Classic 46mm 42mm
  • Silicone Replacement Sport Loop

₹550

₹749

Get This

58% OFF

VEMIGON Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 6 5 4 Strap 40mm 44mm, 20mm Silicone Sport Bands with Magnetic Folding Buckle for Watch 5 Pro 45mm / 4 Classic 42mm 46mm-(Watch Not Included) Wine Red

  • VEMIGON Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 6 5 4 Strap 40mm 44mm
  • 20mm Silicone Sport Bands with Magnetic Folding Buckle for Watch 5 Pro 45mm / 4 Classic 42mm 46mm-(Watch Not Included) Wine Red

₹499

₹1199

Get This

50% OFF

Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062

  • Fossil Gen 6(44Mm
  • Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen
  • Alexa Built-In

₹11997.5

₹23995

Get This

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, featuring a stainless steel frame and available only in a 46mm dial size, is priced at 46,999 for the Bluetooth model and 50,999 for the LTE variant.

Customers pre-booking the smartwatch series by 24 July can access cashback or upgrade bonuses of up to 12,000. Those bundling the watch with a Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series smartphone can receive multi-buy offers valued up to 15,000. Additionally, buyers can opt for no-cost EMI schemes extending up to 18 months through select banks.

Advertisement

Colour options include Graphite and Silver for the regular Galaxy Watch 8, while the Classic edition is offered in Black and White finishes.

Specifications and features

All models feature Super AMOLED panels with Sapphire Crystal protection, boasting a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a pixel density of 327ppi. The 40mm and Classic versions offer a 1.34-inch display with a 438x438 pixels resolution, while the 44mm model comes with a larger 1.47-inch screen and 480x480 resolution.

Built for durability, the smartwatches carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and meet MIL-STD-810H standards. The regular Galaxy Watch 8 is made with an aluminium case, while the Classic variant sports a stainless steel chassis.

Advertisement

Under the hood, the wearables are powered by Samsung’s Exynos W1000 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. The Galaxy Watch 8 comes with 32GB of internal storage, whereas the Classic version doubles it to 64GB. They ship with the latest One UI 8 Watch interface.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold tipped to launch by end of 2025 with 9.96-Inch display

Health-focused features include heart rate tracking, ECG support, stress management, sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring, fall detection, body composition analysis, and Samsung’s new AGES Index monitoring.

In terms of battery, the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 house 325mAh and 435mAh batteries respectively, while the Classic variant includes a 445mAh unit.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series is now available for pre-orders in India, with shipments expected to begin later this month.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsGalaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic go on sale in India: Check price, variants and offers
Read Next Story