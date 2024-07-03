Galaxy Z Flip 6 full specifications leaked ahead of July 10 launch: Display, camera, price and everything expected
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is scheduled to launch globally on July 10. However, prior to the launch event, a new leak has revealed many key specifications about the device.
Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10. The company has also already opened pre-orders for the two devices in India, along with the Galaxy Watch and Buds 3. However, ahead of the launch of the Z Flip 6 later this month, a new leak has revealed many key specifications of the upcoming device.