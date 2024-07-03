Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10. The company has also already opened pre-orders for the two devices in India, along with the Galaxy Watch and Buds 3. However, ahead of the launch of the Z Flip 6 later this month, a new leak has revealed many key specifications of the upcoming device.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications:

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have dimensions of 165x71.7x7.4mm. It could come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Flip phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone could have a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There is expected to be a 10MP selfie shooter to handle selfie and video calling requirements.

The Z Flip 6 is likely to come with a 4,000mAh battery, although it's not yet clear whether it will support 25W charging or 35W fast charging.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 price:

An earlier leak by Smartprix had suggested that Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be priced at $1,100 (almost ₹1,18,000) for the 256GB storage variant and $1,220 (almost ₹1,30,000) for the 512GB storage variant.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a 7.6-inch Dynamix AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 pixels. Meanwhile, there could be a 6.3-inch outer display with a resolution of 986 x 2376 pixels.

Notably, the upcoming foldable device could have a reduced weight compared to the Z Fold 5. Reportedly, the Z Fold 6 will weigh only 239g compared to the 253g weight of the Z Fold 5.

The Z Fold 5 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Z Fold 6 is said to come with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 10MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display sensor.

The Z Fold 6 is likely to be powered by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The upcoming device is reported to start at a price of $1900 for the 256GB variant and go all the way up to $2260 for the 1TB variant.

