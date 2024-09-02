Galaxy Z Fold 6 users report paint peeling; Samsung reveals THIS issue
Samsung addresses Galaxy Z Fold 6 paint peeling concerns, linking the issue to third-party chargers. Users are advised to use official chargers to avoid damage.
Korean tech giant Samsung recently unveiled its newest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, generating substantial excitement within the tech world due to its advanced features and revamped design. However, the excitement has been tempered by some concerning reports regarding the device’s durability.