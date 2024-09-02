Samsung addresses Galaxy Z Fold 6 paint peeling concerns, linking the issue to third-party chargers. Users are advised to use official chargers to avoid damage.

Korean tech giant Samsung recently unveiled its newest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, generating substantial excitement within the tech world due to its advanced features and revamped design. However, the excitement has been tempered by some concerning reports regarding the device's durability.

In recent days, numerous users on Reddit have raised alarms about a troubling issue with their Galaxy Z Fold 6 devices: peeling paint. Several photos have emerged showing areas of the rear panel, particularly around the power button and the top left corner, where the paint appears to be coming off.

In response to these complaints, Samsung has stepped forward with an explanation. According to the company, the problem is related to the use of certain third-party charging accessories. Samsung's official support page explains that using a high-speed third-party charger that is not properly grounded can result in leakage current affecting the anodisation process. This process, designed to provide the phone's metal surface with a protective, corrosion-resistant coating, can be disrupted, causing the paint to peel away.

Samsung advises users to stick to official Samsung chargers to avoid such issues. The company acknowledged that while reputable third-party chargers generally pose no risk, counterfeit or low-quality chargers could potentially damage the device. They caution that such chargers might not meet safety standards, possibly resulting in electrical leaks that can harm the metal surface of the phone.

The advice from Samsung is clear: to ensure the longevity and appearance of your Galaxy Z Fold 6, it is best to use the authentic Samsung charging accessories designed specifically for your device.

