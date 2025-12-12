Game Awards 2025 full list of winners: GOTY and all categories updated Live

The Game Awards 2025 has officially begun, bringing a night of world premieres, celebrity appearances and fierce competition across dozens of categories. Hosted once again by Geoff Keighley, this year’s ceremony highlights many of the most talked-about titles of the year while teasing the next wave of major releases. Fans can follow the awards in real time as each category is announced throughout the show and this article will be updated accordingly.

The livestream is available on IGN.com, IGN’s YouTube channel, thegameawards YouTube channel, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter or X, Humble’s YouTube channel, Eurogamer, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun and the IGN mobile apps. The broad distribution reinforces the global scale of the ceremony and ensures accessibility for audiences everywhere.

How to watch the ceremony live The event is being broadcast across a wide range of international platforms, allowing viewers worldwide to tune in using their preferred device. The pre-show begins at 4.30 pm PT and 7.30 pm ET, followed by the main event.

Mobile and Indie categories highlight creative variety Cygames celebrated a major victory as Umamusume: Pretty Derby won Best Mobile Game. In the independent space, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 emerged as the Best Independent Game, standing out in a stacked category that included Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Esports sees both new and familiar champions The publication mentions that Counter-Strike 2 secured Best Esports Game, continuing Valve’s dominance in competitive gaming. The individual honours went to Chovy, representing League of Legends for Best esports Athlete, while Team Vitality earned Best Esports Team for its Counter-Strike 2 achievements.

Family and Accessibility awards lead off the night According to ScreenRant, Nintendo picked up an early win as Donkey Kong Bananza claimed Best Family Game. The accessibility category also delivered a major moment for Id Software as Doom: The Dark Ages won Innovation in Accessibility for its player-friendly design features.

Adaptation, Action game and direction This year, The Last Of Us Season 2 by HBO Studio won the award for Best Adaptation. Hades 2 by Supergiant Games takes home the award for the Best Action Game. Notably, the Best Performance award is won by Jennifer English for the Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Games for Impact South of Midnight claimed the Games for Impact award, recognising titles that deliver thought-provoking storytelling and meaningful themes. The category featured a strong selection of narrative-driven experiences from studios such as Ivy Road, Panic and Dontnod, along with creative works including Consume Despelote and Me. Compulsion Games and Xbox Game Studios secured the win for their imaginative and emotionally resonant adventure.

Best Ongoing Game No Man's Sky continued its remarkable long-term journey by winning Best Ongoing Game. The award honours titles that evolve through major updates and sustained community support. The category included prominent live service favourites such as Fortnite, Final Fantasy XIV, Marvel Rivals and Helldivers 2. Hello Games prevailed thanks to its steady flow of improvements and expansions that keep players returning year after year.