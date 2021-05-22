Game developers seem to subsidize other apps: Judge to Apple in Epic case

The judge noted that Apple doesn’t charge banking apps, like Wells Fargo or Bank of America, so gamers are essentially subsidizing those apps. “In the gamers example, they’re transacting on our platform," Cook said in response. While Cook agreed that there are other ways to monetize, he said the model Apple has chosen right now is the best in its opinion. “Well it’s quite lucrative. But it seems to be lucrative and focused on purchases that are being made frankly on an impulse basis — that’s a totally different question, about whether that’s a good thing or not, it’s not really right for antitrust law — but it does appear to be disproportionate," said Rogers.