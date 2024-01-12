Google to boost backing for real-money games; extended pilot programme to focus on India, Brazil, Mexico
Google has announced broadening its backing for additional real-money games and has intentions to expand this backing to more countries. Initially, the trial phase was confined to India, Mexico, and Brazil. This development will be particularly welcomed by real-money games (RMG) developers, as they have encountered increased limitations on the Google Play Store until now.