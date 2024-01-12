Google has announced broadening its backing for additional real-money games and has intentions to expand this backing to more countries. Initially, the trial phase was confined to India, Mexico, and Brazil. This development will be particularly welcomed by real-money games (RMG) developers, as they have encountered increased limitations on the Google Play Store until now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google, in a recent blog post, announced that it will start incorporating additional game types and operators. This expansion provides an opportunity for game developers and operators who were not part of the current licensing framework. The extended pilot programme is scheduled to commence in June 2024, initially focusing on India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Appreciating the development, Roland Lander, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), said, “This decision will help with responsible innovation and provide a bouquet of choices to the Indian consumer. It will especially help MSMEs and new developers/platforms who will be able to compete with established companies and will substantially bring down the user acquisition and other associated costs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game of Skill vs Game of Chance In India, there is an ongoing governmental discussion regarding the precise classification of games as skill-based or chance-based, with comprehensive regulations still pending.

Livemint earlier reported that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the GST Council is currently discussing taxation policies for online gaming. She expressed optimism that the sector would receive investment once the policies are finalised. Sitharaman was answering a query from Krafton, a Korean gaming company, regarding India's efforts to lure foreign investment in gaming companies.

According to the minister, the GST Council is engaged in discussions at the ministerial level regarding different aspects of online gaming, such as taxation and regulation. The council, which is presided over by Sitharaman and includes finance ministers from various states, is responsible for overseeing the Goods and Services Tax. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, WinZO, a skill-gaming platform, collaborated with professors from technology institutions and statistics departments of institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras, (IIT) Delhi and (IIT) Kanpur and, as well as Stanford University, the California State University, to establish a scientific methodology that can accurately differentiate between gaming activities requiring predominance of skill and those dependent on chance.

This innovative initiative has the potential to resolve the crucial issue of skill versus chance, the company said in an official release on January 8.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!