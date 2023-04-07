Game over for Mario on smartphones, no more new titles on this device!1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
- While Miyamoto did not reveal any specifics on Mario's next appearance, it is evident that it will not be on mobile devices. As a result, the Nintendo Switch seems to be the most promising portable device for upcoming Mario games.
Shigeru Miyamoto, the director and designer of Nintendo, has announced that the beloved game character, Mario, will not be making a comeback on smartphones.
