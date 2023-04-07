Shigeru Miyamoto, the director and designer of Nintendo, has announced that the beloved game character, Mario, will not be making a comeback on smartphones.

While Nintendo's mobile games like "Super Mario Run" and "Mario Kart Tour" have been successful, earning $60 million and $300 million respectively in their first year, Miyamoto revealed in an interview with Variety that future Mario games will not primarily be developed for mobile apps.

Miyamoto acknowledged that developing Mario games as mobile apps has broadened the game's audience and provided a unique gaming experience, as players only need one hand to control the game. However, he did not address Nintendo's other mobile titles, "Animal Crossing Pocket Camp" and "Fire Emblem Heroes," which are still receiving updates on the App Store.

While Miyamoto did not reveal any specifics on Mario's next appearance, it is evident that it will not be on mobile devices. As a result, the Nintendo Switch seems to be the most promising portable device for upcoming Mario games.