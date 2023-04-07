Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Game over for Mario on smartphones, no more new titles on this device!

Game over for Mario on smartphones, no more new titles on this device!

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Livemint
Nintendo Switch

  • While Miyamoto did not reveal any specifics on Mario's next appearance, it is evident that it will not be on mobile devices. As a result, the Nintendo Switch seems to be the most promising portable device for upcoming Mario games.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the director and designer of Nintendo, has announced that the beloved game character, Mario, will not be making a comeback on smartphones.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the director and designer of Nintendo, has announced that the beloved game character, Mario, will not be making a comeback on smartphones.

While Nintendo's mobile games like "Super Mario Run" and "Mario Kart Tour" have been successful, earning $60 million and $300 million respectively in their first year, Miyamoto revealed in an interview with Variety that future Mario games will not primarily be developed for mobile apps.

While Nintendo's mobile games like "Super Mario Run" and "Mario Kart Tour" have been successful, earning $60 million and $300 million respectively in their first year, Miyamoto revealed in an interview with Variety that future Mario games will not primarily be developed for mobile apps.

Miyamoto acknowledged that developing Mario games as mobile apps has broadened the game's audience and provided a unique gaming experience, as players only need one hand to control the game. However, he did not address Nintendo's other mobile titles, "Animal Crossing Pocket Camp" and "Fire Emblem Heroes," which are still receiving updates on the App Store.

Miyamoto acknowledged that developing Mario games as mobile apps has broadened the game's audience and provided a unique gaming experience, as players only need one hand to control the game. However, he did not address Nintendo's other mobile titles, "Animal Crossing Pocket Camp" and "Fire Emblem Heroes," which are still receiving updates on the App Store.

While Miyamoto did not reveal any specifics on Mario's next appearance, it is evident that it will not be on mobile devices. As a result, the Nintendo Switch seems to be the most promising portable device for upcoming Mario games.

While Miyamoto did not reveal any specifics on Mario's next appearance, it is evident that it will not be on mobile devices. As a result, the Nintendo Switch seems to be the most promising portable device for upcoming Mario games.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP