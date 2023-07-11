‘Gamers must not be taxed the same way as gamblers,’ E-sport body says on 28% GST proposal on online games2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Ahead of the 50th GST Council meeting, the EPWA has warned that a proposed 28% GST on online gaming could discourage players and harm the industry.
Ahead of the 50th GST Council meeting, the E gamers Players Welfare Association (EPWA) has shared a report on the booming industry of virtual games as the Group of Ministers on Tuesday is likely to include online gaming under the ambit of 28% GST slab. The GST Council has proposed to levy GST at 28% on total money deposited by the players to a gaming company as against the GST rate of 18% levied only on the platform fee.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×