GameStop saga heads to Netflix and the big screen
- Streaming company and Hollywood producers race to make projects about Wall Street turmoil
The ending hasn’t been written yet, but Hollywood is moving quickly to bring the story of the GameStop investment saga to the screen.
Separate projects at Netflix Inc. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. are already in development about the past week on Wall Street, in which an investing-focused group on a Reddit message board banded together to boost the share prices of struggling companies such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., in the process crippling the hedge funds that had bet against them.
