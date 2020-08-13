Gaming app Loco witnesses spike in daily active users

NEW DELHI: With the lockdown accelerating the growth of online gaming market, Pocket Aces-owned homegrown esports app, Loco said it has witnessed a six times growth in daily active users (DAUs) in the past month. The viewership increase has been driven by a growth in the number of active streamers who come on the platform to stream video gaming content.

The platform claimed that its monthly active streamers have increased 122% month-on-month during the last three months after it opened the streaming feature for every user. It has witnessed over 1,000 hours of live gaming content being streamed per day which is likely to grow further in the coming months. The platform with over 30 games enables users to watch and stream gameplays of different games such as PUBG Mobile and FreeFire.

Loco also houses some of India’s top competitive gamers such as Jonathan, Ghatak, IND Snax, and Xyaa, who, along with top teams like Fnatic, IND, 8bit, and Team Tamilas, provide viewers with gaming entertainment.

The platform is focusing on regional language game streaming space with regular South India-focused programming being created in association with Sky esports and Midfail, the Tamil streamer, streaming on the platform.

Anirudh Pandita, co-founder, Pocket Aces, said, "Over the past few months, we have seen consumption growing rapidly and this has been accompanied by strong positive sentiment from content creators, publishers, and advertisers. The gaming community and culture is getting stronger by the day as the sector transitions from a niche hobby to a mainstream interest."

In June, Loco signed a content deal with global esports platform Fnatic which has brought big live gamers from around the world on its platform further increasing the traction. It has also partnered with Red Bull for multiple faming properties owned by the company.

In August, Loco, in association with Xiaomi India owned smartphone POCO M2 Pro hosted its first ever original PUBG tournament that garnered over 3 million views, with Team Celtz winning the tournament and 8bit Akshat winning the MVP title.

Apart from such brand partnerships, Loco monetises the platform through in-app advertising and transactions.

"The esports space is still nascent with a huge headroom for growth and we are building this category," added Pandita.

The online gaming segment grew 40% in 2019 to reach ₹65 billion and is expected to reach Rs187 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 43%, according a report by FICCI.

This growth was enabled by increase in the number of online gamers from 183 million in 2017 to 365 million in 2019.The eSports Federation of India said currently there are 264 million Indian gamers and competition prize money is increasing annually.

"Game led events (like esports competitions) and merchandising (Nerf guns which unlock skins in Fortnite, for example) can help gaming companies increase physical monetization from their digital audiences as well as create awareness of their digital products," the FICCI report said.

