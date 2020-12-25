Gaming firms seek distinction from gambling to avoid bans

“Many states are now trying to create laws (around online gambling) and we just want to make sure they do not include regular games in their laws. Also, we don’t want parents to start telling kids to not play games because they too may confuse it with gambling," he said. Gondal added that while the outcomes of fantasy sports leagues depend on real world sports, online gambling games are driven by algorithms that aren’t audited by any regulatory organization, and bots and algorithms could be tampering with the odds.