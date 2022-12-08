Gaming platform Winzo lists on govt’s mSeva app store amid Google lawsuit

In a separate instance, fellow homegrown online gaming startup, Gameskraft, was imposed with a Goods and Services Tax (GST) of ₹21,000 crore — as against the startup’s own assessment of ₹1,500 crore. In hearings so far, legal representatives of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) have argued that Gameskraft falls under the ambit of ‘actionable claims’ since their offering falls under gambling — and that the GST imposition must be upheld to protect the interests of the ministry division.

