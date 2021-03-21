Gaming smartphone Black Shark 4 will be launched on 23 March. The company is expected to introduce two new models in the market. The series will also get a Pro model with all the bells and whistles. The Black Shark 4 Series will feature flagship specifications and will go against the likes of Asus Rog Phone 5.

Expectations

Black Shark 4 has been confirmed to feature a Samsung-made AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The company has also announced that the device will use a punch-hole display to make maximum use of screen real estate. The phone will use a 6.67-inch screen. The resolution of one of the smartphone is expected to be FullHD+.

A leak suggests that one of the new Black Shark 4 series smartphones will come with a 108MP primary lens. The phone is expected to get a triple camera lens. The cheaper variant is expected to get a 64MP or 48MP primary lens. The pro version of the phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The information was spotted on TENAA and 3C, two regulatory bodies. The non-pro version of the phone is expected to sport Snapdragon 870.

In terms of battery capacity, the phone is expected to feature a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is also expected to get 120W fast charging and 18W of wireless charging.

The details regarding the new Black Shark phones will be revealed during the launch event.

